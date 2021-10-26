NSAC builds twelve new general aviation hangars at Ostend-Bruges Airport

The North Sea Aviation Center (NSAC) and Ostend-Bruges International Airport, Belgium are building 12 new hangars for General Aviation along the Nieuwpoortsesteenweg. “An enormous added value for General Aviation at our airport“, says Managing Director Erik Vermeersch of NSAC and airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Currently nine old green hangars and one concrete hangar are located on the General Aviation apron of the airport. These will be demolished and replaced by 12 modern and sustainable aircraft hangars. “With the construction of the new hangars, new accommodation is offered specifically for General Aviation. The future is thus guaranteed for professional, recreational, educational and innovative aircraft“, says Erik Vermeersch, Managing Director of NSAC. “We are therefore convinced that these investments are an added commercial value for the region and for the airport.”

Sustainable materials

The new hangars were designed by Juno Architects and will be 240 meters long and 6 meters high. The hangars will be built with sustainable materials. “We have chosen to work with sustainable materials. The new hangars will not be heated, but the high degree of insulation will allow the buildings to be kept frost-free inside.” Eight smaller hangars will have a surface area of 440m2. Two hangars will be twice as large: 880 m2 each. The finished units will be offered for rent or sale. Anyone interested in one of the hangars can contact office@nsac.aero.

The first hangars have already been sold to the Ostend Air College. “We are very pleased that the OAC has joined this project. In the two new hangars that the pilot school is buying, they can store all their training aircraft in optimal conditions“, says Erik Vermeersch.

Green zone

“The hangars will be build next to the provincial domain Raversyde. In order to create a pleasant living environment along the long building, we chose to provide a green zone between the building and the street with specific plant species that also occur in the Raversyde domain. We have also ensured that the building creates an added value in the streetscape for those who enter Oostende via the Nieuwpoortsesteenweg.”

Important pillar

“General Aviation is an important pillar for our airport,” says CEO Eric Dumas. “NSAC provides an excellent service to all their customers. This project will create a huge added value to the General Aviation activities at our airport and will also attract commercial activity from smaller aviation players.“