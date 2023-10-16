Ostend-Bruges Airport operator requests renewal of environmental permit

LEM Oostende-Brugge, the operator of Ostend-Bruges International Airport, submitted an application on October 12, 2023, for the renewal of the Environmental Permit to continue operating the airport.

Following the renewal application, LEM had a project environmental impact report (EIR) drawn up by Sertius. This EIR study examined various scenarios, which are based on the Vision Memorandum for Flemish Regional Airports that was approved by the Flemish Government in December 2022. The emphasis in this vision statement is on sustainability, safety, innovation and economic development.

In addition, a noise study was carried out by To70, which compared the different scenarios for further operation with the existing noise space in which the airport currently operates. This shows that the airport will continue to remain within the noise limit established in 2004.

“To strengthen its environmental objectives, LEM Oostende-Brugge has drawn up an extensive Carbon Management Plan to further make the airport’s operation more sustainable,” says CEO Eric Dumas. “The airport will work closely with airlines that develop in a sustainable manner. A good example is the current collaboration with TUI-fly. They have the latest generation of Boeing aircraft, B737-MAX and Embraer E195-E2. These aircraft are equipped with quieter engines and modern technologies, resulting in a reduction in noise and lower emissions.”

With this new application, LEM Oostende-Brugge strives for a balance between travel, sustainability, safety, innovation and economic growth. “We strongly believe that our airport – with its focus on freight transport, passengers and general aviation/business aviation – will continue to add value to the economy in the region,” said Eric Dumas.

The application was submitted to the Flemish Minister of the Environment. The LEM Oostende-Brugge wishes that the file is handled in peace and serenity, and will therefore not make any further comments.

OSTEND – Monday, October 16, 2023