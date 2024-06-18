Largest solar park in Belgian West Flanders province breaks ground at Ostend-Bruges Airport

Ostend-Bruges Airport is set to host the largest solar park in the Belgian province of West Flanders, a landmark project that began construction today. Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein officially launched the initiative, which will see more than 60,000 solar panels installed over an area equivalent to 60 football fields. The project, managed by EnergyVision, represents a €35 million investment and aims to produce 37,000 MWh annually by spring 2026.

Project Highlights

Scale and Scope : The solar park covers 303,864 square metres and is the second-largest in Belgium.

: The solar park covers 303,864 square metres and is the second-largest in Belgium. Energy Production : The project will produce enough green energy to power the airport and 10,000 local households, significantly reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 10,100 tonnes annually.

: The project will produce enough green energy to power the airport and 10,000 local households, significantly reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 10,100 tonnes annually. Timeline: Initial energy production is set to begin in September 2024, with full completion expected by spring 2026.

Community and Environmental Impact

Green Energy for Residents : Ostend residents will have the opportunity to invest in the project and benefit from fixed-price green electricity.

: Ostend residents will have the opportunity to invest in the project and benefit from fixed-price green electricity. Citizen Participation : Through the platform www.stroomvantzeetje.be, locals can invest in the project with a minimum of €250, earning a gross interest rate of 5% on an eight-year loan.

: Through the platform www.stroomvantzeetje.be, locals can invest in the project with a minimum of €250, earning a gross interest rate of 5% on an eight-year loan. Sustainability Goals: The solar park is a crucial step towards the airport’s goal of operating on 100% green energy, contributing to a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and aiming for net zero by 2050.

Innovative Solutions

Optimal Location : The solar park benefits from the coastal area’s high solar insolation, with up to 10% more solar energy compared to inland areas.

: The solar park benefits from the coastal area’s high solar insolation, with up to 10% more solar energy compared to inland areas. Battery Storage: To address limited grid capacity, large batteries will store excess energy, ensuring a continuous supply even when the sun is not shining.

Statements from Key Figures

Eric Dumas, CEO of Ostend-Bruges Airport : Emphasised the importance of the project in achieving the airport’s sustainability targets and providing green energy to local households.

: Emphasised the importance of the project in achieving the airport’s sustainability targets and providing green energy to local households. Maarten Michielssens, CEO of EnergyVision : Highlighted the innovative use of battery storage to maximise solar panel installation and ensure a steady energy supply.

: Highlighted the innovative use of battery storage to maximise solar panel installation and ensure a steady energy supply. Mayor Bart Tommelein: Celebrated Ostend’s leadership in sustainable energy and the direct benefits this project brings to local residents.

This ambitious project not only marks a significant advancement in renewable energy for the region but also offers a model for citizen involvement in sustainable initiatives.