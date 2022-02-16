Important milestone for General Aviation at Ostend-Bruges Airport with the construction of 12 new aircraft hangars

The North Sea Aviation Center (NSAC) and Oostende-Brugge Airport are building 12 new aircraft hangars for General Aviation along the Nieuwpoortsesteenweg. “Important milestone for the airport and the region”, say Erik Vermeersch (Managing Director NSAC) and airport CEO Eric Dumas.

In October, Ostend-Bruges Airport and the North Sea Aviation Center (NSAC) announced their plans for the construction of 12 General Aviation aircraft hangars at the airport. In the meantime, the construction company Vulsteke started the construction of the hangars, which would be ready by mid-July.

Today, the mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein, the mayor of Middelkerke Jean-Marie Dedecker, the alderman for Enterprise and the Airport Charlotte Verkeyn, the airport CEO Eric Dumas, and Jef De Kinder and Erik Vermeersch of NSAC confirm a panel on the occasion of the start of this important project.

Home base for all General Aviation

“This is an important milestone for General Aviation at the airport and for the region,” says Managing Director Erik Vermeersch (NSAC). “With the construction of 12 new, sustainable hangars, we are betting on the future of General Aviation. It allows us to offer business, educational, recreational and innovative aviation a home base in Ostend. We are therefore convinced that these investments will create added commercial value for the airport, the region and the companies that will settle there.”

The airport also stresses the importance of this investment. “General Aviation is and will remain an important pillar for our airport,” says CEO Eric Dumas. “The construction of the new hangars is important for the further sustainable development of general aviation activities.”

Flemish aviation companies

In the meantime, the first hangars have been sold and rented. The local pilot school Ostend Air College bought two hangars. The Noordzee Vliegclub will also make use of the new hangars. “We can be proud of local Flemish companies that put our airport and region on the map with their unique aviation activities,” said Erik Vermeersch. “We are convinced that the new hangars will add value to their business activities.”

“Thanks to its geographical location, flexibility and easy accessibility, our airport is the ideal location to welcome and further develop educational, recreational, business and innovative aviation,” said Eric Dumas.

Recreational aviation

Some hangars have already been sold and leased to private owners who will park their aircraft there. The location and infrastructure make it the ideal base for recreational aviation. “This gives us great pleasure. We want to be an airport for everyone and will always embrace recreational aviation,” says Eric Dumas.

Sustainable materials

The new hangars were designed by Juno Architects and together will be 240 meters long and 6 meters high. The hangars will be finished with sustainable materials. “We have chosen to work with sustainable materials. The new sheds will not be heated, but thanks to the high degree of insulation, the buildings can be kept frost-free inside,” says Erik Vermeersch.

Eight smaller units will have a surface area of 440 m2. Two hangars will be twice as large: 880 m2 each. The finished units will be offered for rent or sale.

Wednesday 16 February 2022