Flemish regional government grants Ostend-Bruges airport €336,000 as compensation for the coronavirus crisis

Many companies are suffering from the consequences of the corona crisis. On the proposal of Flemish minister Lydia Peeters, responsible for mobility, the Flemish government decided to support the regional airports with a one-off subsidy of 366,000 euros.

The consequences of the corona crisis are huge. The aviation sector is also suffering from the consequences, the impact on the Flemish regional airports is great.

“During the lockdown, there were practically no more passenger flights from Ostend Airport. During the restart, many flights were cancelled, this has a major impact on the financial situation of the airport. I am therefore pleased that the Flemish government is also providing support for this sector,” said Ostend Mayor and Flemish Parliament member Bart Tommelein.