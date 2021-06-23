Covid-19 test centre at Ostend Airport opens on June 28

The Covid-19 test centre at Ostend airport will open on Monday 28 June. You can go to the test centre to have a PCR test taken. “The test centre is open to everyone. By opening a test centre at the airport, we want to relieve the pressure on the test centres in the cities,” emphasises airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Eurofins and Spoedtestcorona, in collaboration with the airport, offer everyone the opportunity to have a PCR test taken at Ostend airport. The Covid test centre will be located in the airport building and will be fully operational from Monday 28 June. The test centre is open every day from 08:00 to 18:00.

Not just for passengers

“Our airport expects about 60,000 travellers during the summer holidays. That is why we would like to have sufficient test capacity available for our travellers,” says CEO Eric Dumas. “But not only our passengers can have themselves tested in the test centre. Anyone who needs a test can go to the airport for this. In this way, we also want to relieve the pressure on the test centres in the cities.”

Initially, you will only be able to go to the test centre for a PCR test. At a later stage, Eurofins and Spoedcorona also want to take antigen tests in the test centre.

Today there is already a smaller test centre at the North Sea Aviation Center. You can go there by appointment until 30 June for a PCR or rapid test. From June 28, people will be able to go to the airport themselves for their Covid-19 test.

Two free tests from July 1

If you have not yet had the chance to get vaccinated, you can request a free PCR test twice during the summer months, from July 1 to the end of September, for any reason, for example, to go to a big festival or to travel abroad.

You cannot request these free tests directly from Eurofins or from the general practitioners. You can only request the free PCR test on the website www.mijngezondheid.be. With the code you receive via this website, you can make an appointment in our test centre afterwards to have the free test taken.

Parking

If you come for a covid test at the airport, you can park for free in the airport parking for 20 minutes.

Make an appointment

If you want to be tested, you must make an appointment via: https://trustoneapp.com/registration/belgium/index.html

Wednesday, June 23, 2021