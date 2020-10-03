Chinese cargo company Hongyuan already moves from Ostend to Brussels. Temporarily because of capacity issue?

The Chinese cargo company Hongyuan Group, which was presented last week as a new partner for Ostend Airport, is moving its activities to Brussels Airport.

CEO Marcel Buelens of Ostend Airport confirmed the news to Focus WTV local television channel. The handling company Aviapartner is said to have brought the Chinese player to Brussels.

Last week, two new Chinese partners were presented at Ostend airport in a festive atmosphere. The airport brought in Chinese cargo company Hongyuan Group and partnered with the logistics holding company Mukden Logistics. Surprisingly, the first one is already moving from Ostend-Bruges Airport for Brussels Airport.

Hongyuan already accounted for 15 percent of the cargo traded at Ostend airport in August. In September, Hongyuan increased its schedule to eight flights a week. Next year, the company, which currently operates with aircraft from Moldavian airline Aerotranscargo and from Uzbekistan Airways, would deploy its own aircraft so that it can increase its frequency even further.

Focus WTV assumes that the move to Brussels Airport could be temporary, because of capacity problems at Ostend Airport, which had to receive many more cargo flights in a short period of time.