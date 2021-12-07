Belgian Council of State annuls decision allowing 180 noisy night flights at Ostend-Bruges Airport

Ostend-Bruges Airport action group WILOO informs that their petition to the Council of State was successfully completed. The amendment decree of 18 January 2019 from Flemish ex-minister of environment Joke Schauvliege with regard to the QC rules (allowing higher nighttime peak noises than foreseen in the generic permit of 2004) was quashed with the latest judgment.

Cargo aircraft types Boeing 747-400F and An-12F are therefore no longer allowed to take off between 23:00 and 06:00 from now on, according to WILOO.

In October 2016, Schauvliege already allowed the 180 night flights on top of the existing noise quota for the first time. WILOO then filed a petition with the Council of State and won its battle in November 2018. Night flights within the noise standard were still allowed. On 18 January 2019, the minister again decided to allow 180 nightly movements each year with more noisy aircraft, so WILOO again went to the Council of State. With this new judgment of the end of November, the petition of the action group was successful.