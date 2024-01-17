Oslo Gardermoen airport closed due to heavy snowfall

Oslo Airport Gardermoen has been temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall, making it challenging for planes to see ground lights. Avinor, the airport operator, announced a two-hour closure, with a reassessment scheduled for 14:30.

Flights from Europe to Oslo have been diverted, and the closure is a rare occurrence, according to Avinor press officer Monica Fasting. The closure only affects airspace, and the airport itself remains open for other activities. Passenger services are working to assist those affected, considering challenges with train traffic disruptions.

Travellers are experiencing delays and disruptions, with some flights being redirected or delayed. The closure is attributed to a combination of strong winds and heavy snow affecting visibility.