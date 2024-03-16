Oslo Airport closed due to weather conditions

Oslo Airport (Gardermoen) is closed due to difficult weather conditions, with runways shut until at least 14:00 on Saturday.

Norwegian airport operator Avinor confirms the closure, attributing it to ice and snow accumulation. Airlines like SAS and Norwegian anticipate delays and cancellations, with affected passengers offered refunds or rebooking options.

One passenger recounts a dramatic incident where a plane slid on the slippery runway. Despite the situation, there were no reports of panic, with praise given to the captain’s handling of the situation.