Major delays at Oslo Airport due to icy conditions

Ice on the runway leads to extensive delays at the Oslo airport on Monday afternoon

All arrivals at Oslo Airport are delayed, as shown on Avinor’s website. Until 18.30 on Monday, there is only one flight that is now listed with the correct time.

Erik Lødding, head of public relations at Avinor, reports: “There are demanding weather conditions at Oslo Gardermoen as elsewhere in the country, this leads to significant delays in air traffic. We have all the crew out there who do everything they can to make sure it goes seamlessly. But the conditions are demanding and very icy and slushy outside.”

He says they must increase the distance between the planes that take off, and that this leads to delays that will spread outward.

Delays have also been reported in Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø, according to Avinor.

“Our advice to travellers is to meet at the airport as normal, contact your airline if you have questions or follow Avinor’s websites for updated traffic information,” says Lødding.

Source: NRK