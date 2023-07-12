Flight attendant sentenced to 60 days in prison in Oslo for excess alcohol, appeals the sentence

A female flight attendant who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for excess alcohol in blood is appealing the sentence, according to her lawyer. The woman believes the punishment is too severe and will result in the immediate termination of her employment.

She had been remanded in custody for four weeks due to the risk of her returning to her home country. The woman has confessed to being under the influence of drugs. Her former lawyer acknowledges the sentence as strict but highlights the importance of general preventive measures in such cases, considering the responsibility of being in charge of a plane and its passengers. The woman was arrested after a routine blood alcohol test at Oslo Airport, where her blood alcohol level was found to be over the legal limit.