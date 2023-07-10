A foreign flight attendant detained at Oslo airport for exceeding blood alcohol limit

A foreign female cabin crew member was arrested at Oslo Airport for exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit. The police conducted a breathalyzer test on the staff of flights at the airport and found that the crew member had blown above the legal limit.

The arrested individual is a flight attendant who is not from Norway. She was detained pending judgment and serving the sentence, as she blew well above the legal limit.

The decision to arrest her was influenced by the magnitude of the offence and the potential risk of evasion. The Aviation Act sets the blood alcohol limit for aircraft employees at 0.2, but some companies have a zero-tolerance policy. In this case, the woman had a blood alcohol level of one, and it is unclear which company she worked for.

The arrest occurred during a routine alcohol check before the plane’s departure, and the plane continued its journey with the remaining crew without incident.

Five years ago, a KLM pilot was arrested during two weeks after failing a alcohol test. And in 2003, a British Airways crew received the same faith.