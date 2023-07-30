Four people killed and two injured in two separate air accidents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Four people were killed and two others were injured in two separate aircraft accidents near Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

One incident involved a mid-air collision between a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter. The ELA Aviación ELA 10 Eclipse crashed on a parked Mooney M20F registered N9391M that was also written off. The RotorWay Exec 162F came down on airport terrain. Both occupants of the gyrocopter sustained serious injuries while the two occupants of the RotorWay Exec 162 died. The aircraft involved in the collision belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh, but who were not involved in the air show.

The other accident occurred when a small North American AT-6D plane registered N49961, carrying two individuals, crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh five minutes after taking off from Oshkosh Wittman Regional Airport (OSH). Both occupants of the plane died.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating both accidents, and further details about the victims and the causes of the crashes have not been released yet.