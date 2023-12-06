Opening of the renovated terminal of Kansai International Airport (KIX), Osaka, Japan

VINCI Airports, in collaboration with Orix, inaugurated the renovated international terminal of Kansai International Airport (KIX) on December 5th. This extensive remodelling aimed to elevate the passenger experience and expand the international travel area, significantly increasing the terminal’s capacity from 23 to 40 million passengers. The event unveiled the new international departure lounge, featuring centralised functions for immigration and security, all designed to enhance operational efficiency.

The renovated departure area boasts an enhanced passenger journey with a new walkthrough store and an iconic plaza inspired by Kansai’s cultural treasures. Furthermore, thematic commercial islands, aligned with VINCI Airports’ design-by-mood concept, now showcase high-end stores from prestigious brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Hermes, and Gucci. Additionally, new dining options highlight local brands and specialities. This transformation positions KIX among Asia’s leading airports, offering an exceptional passenger experience with a top-notch commercial offering.

The project not only supports Japan’s tourism expansion but also aligns with the hospitality goals for Expo 2025 Osaka. It underscores the effectiveness of the concession model, combining public interest and private operator expertise and investment capabilities to deliver exceptional projects.