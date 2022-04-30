Odessa airport runway destroyed after Russian strike

According to the governor of the region, no casualties are to be deplored.

Odessa airport in southern Ukraine was hit on Saturday by a Russian missile that destroyed the runway, causing no casualties, regional governor Maxim Marchenko said. Additional targets around the airport were also struck.

“Today the enemy struck from Crimea by a Bastion coastal defence missile system. The runway at Odessa airport was destroyed. Thank God there were no casualties,” the governor said in a video on his Telegram account.

Odessa is the last major city on the Black Sea still controlled by Ukraine. It is near the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria, where Russian soldiers are stationed.