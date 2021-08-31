Opening of new airport of Nuuk, Greenland, postponed by one year until 2024

Due to the covid-19 situation and new regulatory requirements for the airport’s equipment and facilities, KAIR is postponing the opening of the new airport in Nuuk by one year.

Due to complications and delays due to the Covid-19 situation and new regulatory requirements for the airport’s equipment and facilities, KAIR can no longer open the airport in just two years. Instead, KAIR postpones the opening of Greenland capital’s international airport by one year, ie until 2024.

KAIR states in a press release that the airport is expected to be completed within the current budget and the previously announced extra loan of DKK 900 million, which was announced in the spring.

– We are sorry that the airport will be delayed until 2024. We are aware that it may have some consequences for the companies that are currently preparing for the opening. We have done everything we could to avoid this situation, but especially the covid-19 situation has presented the project with a number of unforeseen challenges, which unfortunately have made it impossible to keep the original schedule, says CEO of KAIR, Jens Lauridsen in a press release.

Closures and demands for quarantine have, among other things, delayed asphalting of the airport, which can only be done during the summer months.

In addition, there have been several requirements for the runway itself, which have been met as the project has progressed.

It is the new requirements together with the corona situation that have made it necessary to lay down a new schedule.

Source: sermitsiaq.ag