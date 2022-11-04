New runway opened at Nuuk Airport, Greenland

Today’s crew of GL502 from Nuuk to Ilulissat via Kangerlussuaq was Captain Mikael Jakobsen, First Officer Peter Sarkov and Cabin attendant Sara Hansen and they were excited about today’s flight. Luckily the weather was stable with clear frost and thus a beautiful morning. After going through all the procedures, and welcoming the passengers, “Suloraq” drove out to the new runway. A new sensation that will soon become routine for the pilots so the moment had to be perpetuated with a picture of the runway before getting ready for take-off.

At 08:08 the runway was officially put into use as the aircraft took off out of Nuuk and over the “edge” towards the Road Borgemster Anniitap Aqqutaa.

The pilots had to get through the routine after takeoff before they could give themselves time to put the experience into words. There was a lot of agreement in the cockpit, they had not thought that this take-off would give a rush in the stomach and goosebumps when the plane was up a few meters from the runway. It was special and something to pass on to family and friends.

The passengers on the other hand couldn’t quite see or feel a difference, however, there was a slightly different view of the future airport building. One expressed that he could sense that the runway was completely level. After about 45 minutes of a beautiful flight, GL502 landed in a cold and clear Kangerlussuaq. The passengers were the first of many to go through the airport today.

Landing