Greenland’s capital Nuuk celebrates historic opening of new international airport with citywide festival

Greenland Airports invites everyone to join the grand celebration for the official opening of Nuuk International Airport on November 28. The milestone event will include live entertainment, community gatherings, and a spectacular fireworks display, marking a new era for Greenland’s connectivity.

Highlights of the day include:

Arrival of the First Direct Flight : At 12:35, the inaugural direct flight from Copenhagen will land, welcomed by a firetruck water salute and schoolchildren waving flags.

: At 12:35, the inaugural direct flight from Copenhagen will land, welcomed by a firetruck water salute and schoolchildren waving flags. Community Hall Festivities : From 12:00 to 17:00, citizens can enjoy coffee, cake, live music from local artists like Hinnarik and Naja P, and a live stream of airport events.

: From 12:00 to 17:00, citizens can enjoy coffee, cake, live music from local artists like Hinnarik and Naja P, and a live stream of airport events. Evening Show: The celebration culminates in a fireworks display and a musical performance in the city centre at 21:30.

The opening of Nuuk International Airport, Greenland’s largest construction project, promises to boost global connectivity and economic opportunities for the region.