Riots in New Caledonia leave 3,200 stranded in Nouméa amid flight suspensions

The government of New Caledonia announced that 3,200 people are stranded in Nouméa due to the suspension of commercial flights amid ongoing riots. The disturbances, which erupted in the French territory in the South Pacific, have halted flights since Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Gilbert Tyuienon confirmed the figures provided by the two airlines serving the region. The suspension has affected residents and travellers, with Aircalin tentatively scheduling a resumption of flights for Tuesday, depending on security conditions. Air Calédonie has indefinitely halted its services.

Aircalin is temporarily accommodating stranded residents in Singapore and Tokyo, but government official Vaimu’a Muliava emphasized the urgency of resolving the situation. The local government owns significant stakes in both airlines, with 99% ownership of Aircalin and 50.3% of Air Calédonie. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are making preparations to repatriate their citizens.