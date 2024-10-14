Nigeria set to boycott AFCON 2025 qualifier in Libya due to airport ordeal

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, are set to boycott their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against Libya, citing poor treatment after being stranded at a Libyan airport. The team’s flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Al Abraq, 230 km away, leaving the squad stuck overnight without basic amenities.

Captain William Troost-Ekong described the situation as “disgraceful” and called it an intentional attempt at “mind games.” Nigerian officials claim the team was abandoned and locked inside the airport. The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has denied any foul play, citing logistical issues.

With safety concerns mounting, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), requesting serious action. While CAF pushes for the match to proceed, Nigeria insists the team is unfit to play due to both the trauma experienced and concerns for their safety.

After 24 long hours, the team arrived back in Nigeria. The diplomatic tension between the two countries has further strained the situation, leaving the fate of the qualifier uncertain.

Been at the airport for almost 13 hours no food no wifi no where to sleep

African we can do better @caf — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) October 14, 2024

Back to Nigeria ?????? Next of kin you try ooooo? — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) October 14, 2024

12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games. — William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024

UPDATE:

Can I shock you?! the pilot has just told us there has been fuel at this airport for the plane all this time. They could have released it but haven’t given us permission since. Can you imagine?! So how long are they planning to hold us hostage here!!! Still just waiting — William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024

BACK HOME ?? SAFE & SOUND. Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken.

Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. Ive seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/AwGw4aQW2y — William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024