Nigeria set to boycott AFCON 2025 qualifier in Libya due to airport ordeal

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, are set to boycott their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against Libya, citing poor treatment after being stranded at a Libyan airport. The team’s flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Al Abraq, 230 km away, leaving the squad stuck overnight without basic amenities.

Captain William Troost-Ekong described the situation as “disgraceful” and called it an intentional attempt at “mind games.” Nigerian officials claim the team was abandoned and locked inside the airport. The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has denied any foul play, citing logistical issues.

With safety concerns mounting, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), requesting serious action. While CAF pushes for the match to proceed, Nigeria insists the team is unfit to play due to both the trauma experienced and concerns for their safety.

After 24 long hours, the team arrived back in Nigeria. The diplomatic tension between the two countries has further strained the situation, leaving the fate of the qualifier uncertain.

