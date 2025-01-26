Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur soar toward sustainability in 2024

In 2024, Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur achieved milestones in sustainability, regional connectivity, and infrastructure modernisation:

Expanding Connectivity: Nice Côte d’Azur Airport served 14.8 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic traffic, with a record-breaking network of 122 destinations in 45 countries. Infrastructure Upgrades: Ongoing redevelopment of Terminal 2 will boost capacity from 14 to 18 million passengers annually by 2026. Enhanced passenger experience initiatives included launching a Customer Experience Charter and celebrating World Passenger Day. Environmental Progress: The airport cut emissions by 93% compared to 2013 through electrification projects, carbon-free operations, and reforestation efforts, planting nearly 24,000 trees since 2020. Community Impact: A partnership with Restos du Cœur donated over 75,000 items to charity, highlighting social responsibility alongside sustainability goals.

This progress underscores the airport’s commitment to balancing regional development with environmental stewardship.