Home Airports Nice Airport (NCE) Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur soar toward sustainability in 2024

Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur soar toward sustainability in 2024

By
André Orban
-
0
11

In 2024, Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur achieved milestones in sustainability, regional connectivity, and infrastructure modernisation:

  1. Expanding Connectivity: Nice Côte d’Azur Airport served 14.8 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic traffic, with a record-breaking network of 122 destinations in 45 countries.
  2. Infrastructure Upgrades: Ongoing redevelopment of Terminal 2 will boost capacity from 14 to 18 million passengers annually by 2026. Enhanced passenger experience initiatives included launching a Customer Experience Charter and celebrating World Passenger Day.
  3. Environmental Progress: The airport cut emissions by 93% compared to 2013 through electrification projects, carbon-free operations, and reforestation efforts, planting nearly 24,000 trees since 2020.
  4. Community Impact: A partnership with Restos du Cœur donated over 75,000 items to charity, highlighting social responsibility alongside sustainability goals.

This progress underscores the airport’s commitment to balancing regional development with environmental stewardship.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be