Niger bans French aircraft from its airspace, escalating tensions

Niger’s airspace, which recently reopened for commercial flights after a month-long closure, is now off-limits for French aircraft, including those of Air France. This move comes as relations between Niger and France reach a boiling point due to political upheaval.

The military regime that took control of Niger following a coup on July 26 has announced the ban through the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA). The airspace is still open to all national and international commercial flights, but French planes and those chartered by France are prohibited, as stated in a recent announcement.

Air France confirmed that it is not currently operating flights over Niger airspace and has suspended its flights to Niamey since August 7. The airline has not specified when it will resume these services.

Niger initially closed its airspace on August 6 due to the “threat of intervention from neighbouring countries” after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action to restore the elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in the coup. France has been a vocal supporter of ECOWAS, straining relations between Paris and Niamey.

Notably, the ban on French aircraft marks a significant escalation in the conflict between Niger’s military regime and France. French President Emmanuel Macron declared in mid-September that the French ambassador to Niger was being “hostage” by the military in power. This tension escalated when the military regime ordered the expulsion of the French ambassador at the end of August after Paris refused to comply with an ultimatum demanding his departure. France argued that the regime lacked the authority to make such a demand.