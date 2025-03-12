Newark Airport TSA stops passenger attempting to smuggle turtle in his pants

A Pennsylvania man was caught attempting to smuggle a live turtle through airport security by concealing it in his pants. The unusual incident occurred on Friday, March 7, at Newark Liberty International Airport, United States when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) body scanner flagged an anomaly in the man’s groin area.

Upon further inspection, a TSA officer conducted a pat-down and discovered that the man, a resident of East Stroudsburg, Pa., had something hidden in his pants. When asked to reveal the concealed item, the traveler reached down and produced a live turtle wrapped in a small blue towel. The reptile, identified as a red-eared slider, measured approximately five inches in length.

Port Authority Police were called to the scene, took possession of the turtle, and indicated they would consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local animal control officials. As a result of the incident, the man missed his flight and was escorted out of the security checkpoint by police.

Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey, praised the professionalism of the TSA officer handling the situation. “I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm. We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes, and in their luggage. However, I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants. As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions.”