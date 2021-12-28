TSA officer jumps into action to save a choking baby’s life at Newark airport

A security (TSA) officer jumped over a conveyor belt at New York’s Newark airport, United States, to save the life of a 2-months-old baby boy. On footage that was released by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Thursday, Cecilia Morales is seen jumping into action to resuscitate the child.

Morales, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who was a TSA officer for only two months, said that she performed the infant version of the Heimlich manoeuvre by applying a series of strikes while the baby is turned face-down.

Both mother and child are expected to make full recoveries thanks to Morales’ quick thinking.

Following footage appeared on social media:

A TSA officer jumped over a conveyor belt to save a choking baby's life at Newark airport. According to the agency, Cecilia Morales 'held the infant carefully to keep his airway open’ & patted him on the back until he started to breathe again. The child is expected to be okay. pic.twitter.com/xRto3y86Vb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 28, 2021