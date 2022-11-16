Munich Airport subsidiary operates new airport terminal in Newark, New Jersey

The official ceremony to announce the upcoming opening of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in the US state of New Jersey marks a key milestone in the five-year history of the global Munich Airport International GmbH (MAI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich Airport.

Munich Airport NJ LLC, which was specifically established by MAI, will assume responsibility for running the new Terminal A at Newark Airport on behalf of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). This includes operations, technical terminal maintenance and managing the retail and catering space.

The new Terminal A at Newark Airport has a total area of around 93,000 m² and an annual capacity of up to 14 million passengers, making it one of the largest infrastructure projects in the state of New Jersey. The new airport terminal will set new standards for airports in the US and around the world. “The Port Authority of NYNJ, together with Munich Airport, has created infrastructure that uses state-of-the-art technology and efficient processes to provide a unique passenger experience and sets a new standard for the entire American airport industry,” said Jost Lammers, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen München GmbH.

Modelled on Munich as a premium hub, the new Terminal A in Newark will also offer passengers a 5-star airport experience. The focus here is on the fascinating characteristics of the state of New Jersey. A pioneer in science, art and culture, New Jersey provides inspiration for the design and commercial facilities in the new terminal. The concept, which goes by the name of “Journey of Surprises”, integrates all retail and terminal areas into a fascinating digital journey: innovative, digital elements, regional art installations, regional and global food and perfectly arranged furniture make travelling in Terminal A a special experience.

About 100 MAI employees from 30 countries work in Newark and have run the current Terminal A for three years. All of them are excited about the terminal opening after three years of preparations.

“Management contracts like those in Newark are a key building block for MAI’s successful growth and bolster our international presence,” said Dr Lutz Weisser, Managing Director of Munich Airport International GmbH.

In recent years, MAI has evolved from a leading provider of operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) to a global airport operator. With around 180 highly-qualified experts worldwide, to date, it has successfully completed more than 125 projects in over 45 countries. MAI offers best-practice solutions for an airport’s entire life cycle, including tailored training programs and integrated airport management.