Altercation between airport staffer and passenger at Newark leaves airport worker wounded

On Sunday 22 May, an altercation broke out at New York Newark airport, United States between ex-NFL player Brendan Langley and a United Airlines staffer. In a video that appeared online, the ticket counter agent was left with bloody injuries to his head after being punched, falling backward and hitting his head on a nearby luggage belt.

United Airlines said to investigate the altercation, Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault. The airport was not taken into custody.

According to one unconfirmed report, the fight began when Langley was challenged for using a wheelchair to transport his luggage, instead of paying to use a proper luggage cart.