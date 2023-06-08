Smoke from wildfires in Canada slow down traffic in Northeastern U.S.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has caused reduced visibility in the Northeastern United States, impacting flights in the region. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has slowed down flights to and from New York City and Philadelphia due to the smoke.

Flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York have been paused, while departures have been slowed. John F. Kennedy International Airport is experiencing delays, but flights have not been paused or slowed from that facility. Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has also experienced slowed flights. Flights from the East Coast and Midwest bound for Philadelphia International Airport have been affected as well.

The FAA is adjusting the volume of air traffic based on changing conditions. Travellers planning to fly have been advised to check with their airlines for flight statuses. As of the time of the article, there have been numerous delays and cancellations at the affected airports. Airlines are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting schedules as needed.

The FAA has slowed traffic to and from New York City area airports due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke. The agency will continue to adjust the volume of traffic to account for the rapidly changing conditions. Please monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #AirQualityAlert — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) June 7, 2023

Wind and haze have been reported in New York, Washington, and Philadelphia. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Smoke Advisory for boaters along parts of New Jersey’s coast due to visibility issues. Air quality health advisories were also issued in New York and New Jersey, indicating unhealthy air quality in many areas.

Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air travel today. We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte. Follow us here for major updates & monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) June 8, 2023