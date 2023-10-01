New York LaGuardia Airport’s terminal A reopens after flooding, but travellers are still walking in inches of water

New York LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal A had to shut down due to flooding caused by heavy rain, with passengers seen walking through inches of water near their gates. This was the worst flooding at the airport since Superstorm Sandy 11 years ago. The terminal eventually reopened around 20:00, but all flights there were cancelled until 04:00 Saturday.

Passengers faced delays and disruptions, with some reporting a lack of communication from airlines about the situation. Terminal A, a historic structure, had not undergone flood mitigation like the newer terminals, B and C. There were plans to retrofit it to be less flood-prone.

The flooding affected other NYC-area airports, causing numerous flight cancellations and delays. Departures from JFK Airport were averaging 15-minute delays, though that was growing into the afternoon.

Roadways near the airport also faced flooding issues, prompting travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.