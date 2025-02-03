WFS opens New York JFK’s first new cargo terminal in 30 years, boosting capacity and innovation

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has opened Building 260, the first new cargo terminal at New York JFK in three decades.

The 350,000 sq. ft. facility expands WFS’ footprint to over 1 million sq. ft., increasing cargo capacity by 25% and introducing JFK’s first dedicated on-airport facility for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals and perishables. Featuring cutting-edge technology, sustainability initiatives, and enhanced safety measures, the terminal streamlines cargo operations with digital tracking, automated systems, and improved efficiency.

WFS aims to set new industry standards while strengthening JFK’s role as a key global logistics hub.