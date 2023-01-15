FAA launches investigation after “close call” between two aircraft at New York’s JFK Airport

On 13 January, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 (registered N914DU) rejected its take-off on runway 4L at New York’s JFK airport, United States as an American Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N754AN) was crossing the active runway, a so-called runway incursion.

Air traffic controllers noticed that another aircraft was crossing the runway in front of the departing aircraft, the FAA said, adding that the Boeing 737-900 stopped about 1,000 feet before the taxiing Boeing 777.

DL1943 is a scheduled Delta Air Lines flight between New York JFK and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The taxiing Boeing 777 operated flight AA106 from JFK to London Heathrow, United Kingdom.

The FAA, the U.S. aviation authorities have started an investigation into the mishap.

After the mishap, the Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 returned to the gate and could not depart due to staffing issues. The flight left the next day and the airline provided passengers with a hotel accommodation.

Flight AA106 safely departed JFK destination London Heathrow.

