New strikes in view in Portuguese airports

The trade union of Portugal’s investigators, inspectors, and border guards (SIIFF) has announced a series of strikes at Portugal’s main passenger airports, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, and Madeira.

The strikes are scheduled to take place from May 20 onwards. The main issue at stake is the uncertainty surrounding the future of border inspectors who are currently undergoing a restructuring process.

SIIFF has delivered pre-strike notices for Lisbon airport and the airports in Faro, Porto, and Madeira, as well as other border posts. The strikes at Lisbon airport will occur during the early morning hours when international flight arrivals are most common. Strikes at other airports and border crossings are also planned.

SIIFF highlights that the approved decree-law regarding the restructuring of border inspection has not been made known to them, and they are demanding clarity and a timetable for the implementation of the transition process for workers. In the absence of such information, the union has decided to proceed with strike action to express their dissatisfaction and demand answers from the government.