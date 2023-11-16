Runway pavement detaches during take-off roll GOL Linhas Aereas Boeing 737-800

On 14 November, the airport of Navegantes, located in Brazil was closed for around four hours after a take-off attempt of a GOL Linhas Aereas Boeing 737-800 (registered PR-GXT) that was scheduled to operate a domestic flight to Rio de Janeiro.

While accelerating for take-off, runway pavement detached and hit the aircraft. Some disintegrated parts fell onto the stabilizers resulting in unknown damage. The “pavement breakdown” forced the airport authorities to temporarily close the airport.

After an interruption of around four hours, the airport resumed operations. At moment of writing, on 16 November, the aircraft is still grounded at the airport.

The following footage appeared on social media:

The airport is closed as a consequence for all air-traffic until later today. https://t.co/PSOzwHBQYzhttps://t.co/FUiWvToBh5 pic.twitter.com/zNNWxp8nhN — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 14, 2023