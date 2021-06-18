[Pictures] Inauguration of the new Namur aerodrome facilities in Temploux, Belgium

André Orban
© Stéphane Jacobs

Very academic day on 17 June 2021 on the occasion of the inauguration of the new facilities of the Namur aerodrome (EBNM). Official ceremony in the “Jumbo” room until noon, then a drink on the rooftop and visit of the premises.

Restaurant © Stéphane Jacobs

The new facilities of the Namur aerodrome were inaugurated on 17 June in the presence of Jean-Luc Crucke, Walloon Minister of airports, Maxime Prévôt, Mayor of Namur and Willy Borsus, Walloon Minister of Economy. The new concept is due to three avgeeks: Olivier de Spoelberch, Benjamin de Broqueville and Vanina Ickx (the daughter of the F1 pilot) which are the owners and operators of the aerodrome since 2017.

Aircraft windows on the walls © Stéphane Jacobs

Certainly, all these rooms have been designed with great taste and professionalism. On the ground floor, the brasserie and restaurant deploy treasures of seduction to attract the customer and satisfy his lust for beautiful things. Everything is in the “aviation” theme, up to the landscape above the clouds that can be seen scrolling through the aircraft windows applied to the wall! The bistro tables are stamped “Aérodrome Namur”, a display with a large choice of aero comics decorate the centre of the space … and lots of nods are found here and there.

The bistro with the “Aerodrome Namur” tables © Stéphane Jacobs

The building is open for seminars and meetings for up to 300 people.

On the aircraft side: a Stemme S12, a Diamond DA-40, a Sonaca 200 and a Piper Cub were on static exhibition.

Stemme S-12 Twin Voyager glider © Stéphane Jacobs
Robinson R44 OO-VDM © Stéphane Jacobs
Sonaca 201 OO-STI © Stéphane Jacobs
Diamond DA40 OO-FLY © Stéphane Jacobs
Cessna 208 Caravan F-GHGZ used for 14 parachutists © Stéphane Jacobs

The pleasant surprise of the day: Pairi Daiza’s Antonov An-2 has been running her engine in anticipation of her upcoming flight to Poland.

Antonov An-2 SP-FGR “Eagle Eye” of the Pairi Daiza Foundation © Stéphane Jacobs

The aerodrome also houses the assembly hall of the Sonaca 200, the only 100% Belgian aircraft used mainly by flight schools for the training of pilots. We reported earlier about its inauguration in 2019.

Source (pictures): Stéphane Jacobs (text): Stéphane Jacobs & André Orban

