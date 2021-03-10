Namur aerodrome to unveil new facilities in April

Namur aerodrome: a hub for aeronautics in Belgium

The Namur aerodrome is getting a makeover and will unveil its brand new facilities next month. The renovated location has a brand new asphalt runway which complements the grass runway. Thanks to these new facilities, the aerodrome has all the cards in hand for its development. The site already hosts several companies active in aeronautics as well as a flight school, a drone and helicopter school.

CEO Benjamin de Broqueville: “We look forward to welcoming new manufacturers to our site, whether for the organisation of seminars, business events or even to set up their offices here. 350 m2 of renovated offices are made available to companies active in the aeronautics sector. At the same time, the aerodrome is equipped with a reception room (300 people), 3 ultra-modern meeting rooms (12, 22 and 36 places) with access to the panoramic terrace and breathtaking view of the runways. Located halfway between Brussels and Luxembourg, we benefit from a central location, parking facilities, all in an exceptional environment“.