Nairobi Airport closed after Singapore Airlines Cargo Boeing 747 suffers bird strike

A Singapore Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400 (registered 9V-SFO) that got disabled on the runway as hampered air traffic from this morning throughout the afternoon at Nairobi Airport, Kenya. The freighter was ready for departure operating flight SQ7343 to Amsterdam, The Netherlands when during take-off, the aircraft suffered a bird strike.

At least one engine got damaged forcing the pilots to abort the take off. Due to the impact of the emergency stop, eleven of the sixteen tires deflated.

Fire fighter services rushed to the aircraft to inspect the aircraft. Looking at pictures that appeared on social media, foam was used to smother any possible fire.

Airport authorities decided to remove 100 tonnes of cargo from the aircraft before installing new tires onto the stuck 747. It was expected that air traffic would resume at 1530 LT.

Uwanja wa ndege wa Nairobi umefungwa baada ya ndege ya shirika la ndege la #Singapore #Cargo747 kusitisha kupaa ibaada ya kugongana na ndege hai wakati inakimbia kwenye njia ya kurukia.

Ndege ilipunguza kasi na kusimama karibu na mwisho wa njia ya kurukia na kupasuka tairi. pic.twitter.com/YBDYx7OuZO — Aviation Media Tanzania (@MediaAviation) April 17, 2023

.Update ?? After a rejected takeoff earlier today in Nairobi, Singapore Airlines Cargo Flight #SQ7343 is now being moved off the runway to clear the way for larger aircrafts to resume operations. The incident required the replacement of 11 tires on the 747 aircraft.#Aviation https://t.co/KwQiNJQpM1 pic.twitter.com/fZNKo0zy3o — Omar Louah (@omarlouah) April 17, 2023