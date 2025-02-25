Two-day strike to disrupt Munich Airport on Thursday and Friday, after strikes at Cologne and Düsseldorf

Flights to and from Munich Airport will face major disruptions on Thursday and Friday due to a strike called by the ver.di union. Security and ground staff are expected to join the action, significantly affecting operations.

The strike is part of Verdi’s efforts to pressure public sector wage negotiations. Similar strikes are already underway at Düsseldorf and Cologne airports, following failed collective bargaining talks.

Unions representing 2.5 million workers in sectors like education, administration, and aviation are demanding higher wages, increased hardship allowances, and three additional paid leave days.