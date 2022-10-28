SKY express takes off from Munich

Airline offers flights via its Athens hub to a total of 34 Greek destinations

Hellas fans take note: With the start of the winter flight schedule, the Greek airline SKY express is expanding the range of flights between Munich and Athens. The airline will fly to its hub in the Greek capital five times a week. From there, passengers can quickly reach 34 connecting destinations in Greece with SKY express. The new airline thus has the largest range of connections within Greece. Sky express will operate new, modern Airbus A320neo short-haul aircraft and offers currently the youngest and most environmentally friendly fleet in Greece.

The flights arrive on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays as scheduled at 11:55 a.m. in Munich and take off again one hour later for Athens. On the first flight, all passengers received a sweet surprise in the form of gingerbread hearts.

Munich – October 28, 2022