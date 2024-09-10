[Pics] Airbräu celebrates 25 years of Bavarian brewing at Munich Airport with special events and historic offers

Munich Airport’s iconic brewery, Airbräu, marks its 25th anniversary with a week-long celebration running through September 15th, 2024. Visitors can enjoy anniversary deals, live music, a Ferris wheel, and a special wheat beer-themed event carousel, alongside Bavarian culinary delights.

A standout feature of the festivities is the return of Airbräu’s anniversary beer and its famous roast pork at 1999 prices. Opened in 1999, Airbräu has brewed over 11.5 million litres of beer, now using CO2-neutral solar energy.

Known for its Bavarian specialties, Airbräu has also embraced vegetarian and vegan options in recent years, and recently launched an online store offering unique products like beer brandy from Mountain Hub Distillers.