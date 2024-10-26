Munich Airport’s winter schedule: 180 destinations and new long-haul options

Munich Airport’s new winter schedule, from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, will connect travellers to 180 destinations across 64 countries, including 50 long-haul, 117 mid-range, and 13 German cities.

Lufthansa leads with key long-haul routes, flying the Airbus A350 to Sao Paulo, Seattle, Vancouver, and Johannesburg, and deploying the A380 to Los Angeles, Bangkok, and Delhi. Emirates also uses the A380 on its Dubai route.

Discover Airline will add routes to Orlando, Windhoek, and Calgary by March 2025. Additional winter highlights include new connections from Vietnam Airlines to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Gulf Air flights to Bahrain, Oman Air’s increased Muscat frequency, and BeOnd’s Maldives service.

For European destinations, Norwegian maintains flights to Malaga, Alicante, and introduces a new seasonal route to Rovaniemi, Finland, for a winter visit to the Arctic Circle and Santa Claus village.