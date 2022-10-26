Munich Airport trials new passenger service with faster access to security and passport control

Faster access to security and passport control

Service for non-Schengen passengers departing from Terminal 1

Initial 60-day trial period

Passenger controls in Munich are already among the best in Germany. To make them even better, a new service is being launched: with the new “Express Queue” reservation system, Munich Airport aims to manage passenger flows ahead of security checkpoints in Terminal 1 more effectively, thus reducing waiting times. Air travellers departing for destinations in non-Schengen countries now have the option to secure a 30-minute window for access to security checkpoints and passport control, free of charge.

Passengers can book an “Express Queue” slot at www.munich-airport.com/express-queue. The service is available daily from 06.00 to 15.00 at the security checkpoints in departure areas B and C of Terminal 1. The last available slot is no later than 90 minutes before departure time. After going through check-in, passengers wishing to use “Express Queue” must turn up at the Express Queue entrance in front of the security checkpoint within their time slot. By scanning the QR code on their booking confirmation, passengers go straight to the security checkpoint via the separate entrance. The same QR code also provides fast-track access to passport control. Munich Airport is initially testing this process for a 60-day period.

Munich – October 26, 2022