Munich Airport surpasses pre-pandemic levels with 107 weekly flight connections to Asia

In a remarkable rebound, Munich Airport is set to achieve a record number of weekly flights to 14 destinations in East and South Asia, totalling 107 connections by nine airlines in the upcoming 2024 summer flight schedule. This surpasses the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, reflecting a strong resurgence in air travel demand.

The destinations served include major cities such as Tokyo, Beijing, and Singapore, highlighting the diverse attractions and economic ties that draw both leisure and business travellers to the region.

Lufthansa’s strategic response to the growing demand includes deploying the Airbus A380 on the Munich-Delhi route and increasing frequencies to Beijing and Osaka.