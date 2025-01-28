Munich Airport strengthens role as intercontinental hub

At the start of the Lunar New Year, which has a special meaning in many Asian cultures, Munich Airport can report significant growth in 2024, with 2.6 million passengers travelling to 11 Asian countries—a 38.7% increase from 2023.

Popular destinations included Bangkok, Singapore, and Beijing, which were supported by new routes like EVA Air to Taipei and Vietnam Airlines to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Starting June 2025, 10 Far Eastern airlines, including Cathay Pacific, will operate from Munich, solidifying its status as a key hub for Asia.

Cargo volumes also rose, with 105,000 tonnes of freight to East Asia, representing one-third of intercontinental freight. Celebrating Lunar New Year, passengers can enjoy discounts at airport shops until March 2025.