Munich Airport steps up climate targets: Net Zero by 2035 instead of 2050

Munich Airport has accelerated its climate targets, now aiming for Net Zero by 2035 instead of the previously set target of 2050. The airport plans to reduce its emissions under its control (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by at least 90% and actively remove the remaining 10% from the atmosphere.

The airport’s Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Minister of State Albert Füracker, emphasises their commitment to sustainability and climate protection, while CEO Jost Lammers highlights their ambition to contribute to decarbonising aviation.

To achieve Net Zero, Munich Airport is implementing measures across energy supply, infrastructure, buildings, and its vehicle fleet, aiming to reduce emissions by over 90,000 tons based on the 2016 baseline. Initiatives include the use of renewable natural gas, extensive adoption of photovoltaics, purchasing renewable electricity, and enhancing technical systems for efficiency.

Efforts encompass replacing lighting with LEDs, optimising energy performance in existing and new buildings, transitioning their vehicle fleet to electric drives, and exploring alternative fuels for specialised vehicles like airport fire departments.

Moreover, the airport is transforming a commercial forest into a “climate forest” to capture and store additional carbon dioxide. They’re also investigating other projects for carbon removal.

Beyond direct emissions, the airport is assisting airlines and tenants in reducing their own emissions by offering infrastructure and joint research and development projects. Measures like preconditioned air systems aim to minimise aircraft-related emissions during downtime.

Munich Airport’s dual climate strategy aligns with its commitment to fostering environmentally friendly aviation while actively supporting initiatives to reduce emissions beyond its direct control.