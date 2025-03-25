Munich Airport sets new revenue record with strong growth in 2024

Munich Airport reported a post-tax profit of €64 million in 2024, more than doubling the previous year’s result. Driven by rising passenger numbers and flight movements, revenue hit a record €1.6 billion, with operating earnings (EBIT) reaching €195 million.

Passenger traffic surged to 41.6 million travellers, an increase of 4.5 million from 2023, making Munich the fastest-growing airport in Germany. Flight movements rose 8% to over 327,000, and cargo volumes climbed 11% to 308,000 tons, bolstered by expanding long-haul services.

CEO Jost Lammers credited the growth to high travel demand, employee dedication, and Munich’s expanding route network. The airport now serves 224 destinations in 66 countries, with 96 airlines operating flights. With €300 million invested in infrastructure in 2024, Munich Airport continues to solidify its role as a leading European hub.