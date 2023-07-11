Munich Airport sees growth of 28% to 16.6 million passengers in the first half of 2023

Stable growth in airport traffic

9% more aircraft movements than in the previous year

High seat load factor of around 80%

Air freight volume increases by over 4%

The steady upward trend at Munich Airport is reflected in the traffic figures for the first half of 2023: With 16.6 million passengers in the first six months, passenger numbers were more than 28% higher than in the same period of the previous year. In the first half of 2023, Munich Airport’s passenger volume, therefore, amounted to roughly three-quarters of the record figure from 2019.

The average seat load factor of aircraft at Munich Airport in the first half of the year has never been higher: The figure of nearly 80% is a new record.

The upward trend is also demonstrated by the increase in the number of aircraft movements, with more than 140.0000 registered in the first half of 2023. This was growth of 9% year on year. Bavaria’s premium hub now once again offers flights to 200 destinations in 60 countries around the world.

Freight business at the airport also benefited from the increasing air traffic in Munich, with the total freight volume growing by over 4% year on year to approximately 132,000 metric tonnes.