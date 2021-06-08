Munich Airport resumes operations in Terminal 1 on 23 June after rising demand for flights:

Number of flights and passengers at Munich Airport picks up again

Lufthansa expands long-haul services by July

Many shops and restaurants are open again

Falling incidence levels and the progressing vaccination campaign, as well as the subsequent ease of travel, have stimulated air traffic at Munich Airport. At the end of the Pentecost vacations last Sunday, for example, the airport recorded its highest traffic volume in over nine months, with around 400 flights and 36,000 passengers.

Due to increasing traffic volumes, Terminal 1 will be reopened on June 23, 2021. All the airlines which were temporarily relocated to Terminal 2 will move back there – except for Eurowings, which will remain in Terminal 2 for the time being.

Lufthansa will step by step expand its long-haul services from Munich again. In July, the airline will resume its North American routes to Boston, New York (JFK), Charlotte and Vancouver. Currently, Lufthansa serves five long-haul destinations from Munich Airport: Newark, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Seoul.

With Tokyo, Washington, Shanghai and Osaka, Lufthansa will re-launch four more intercontinental routes from Munich in August. This will bring the total number of long-haul connections offered by Lufthansa from Munich to 13 – all operated by Airbus A350 aircraft. United Airlines has resumed its scheduled service to San Francisco and will increase its routes to Washington and Chicago to a daily operation before the end of June. From the beginning of July, United will also reinstate its flights from Munich to Newark.

Due to the recent easing of pandemic-related restrictions, the choice of restaurants and stores at Munich Airport is also growing: many of the restaurants have also reopened inside, and numerous stores at the airport are once again welcoming customers. For details of which stores and restaurants are currently open, passengers can visit www.munich-airport.com/we-are-open.

“We are now clearly seeing more activity at our airport again. From the connections on offer, it can also be recognized that this increasing demand is not only coming from leisure travellers. It is also about family reunions, cultural and economic exchanges, encounters between athletes and scientists, or even professional training and internships, where young people can gain their first international experience. Here it becomes obvious how crucial global air traffic is, because it satisfies a wide variety of mobility needs,” explains Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

With a wide range of measures, Munich Airport ensures comprehensive protection against infection both for passengers and employees in coordination with the relevant health authorities. All travellers are requested to observe the current distance and hygiene rules. Masks are still mandatory inside buildings – outside in the Munich Airport Forum (MAC), masks are no longer obligatory.

Munich – June 8, 2021