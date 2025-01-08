Munich Airport reports double-digit passenger growth in 2024

Munich Airport welcomed 41.6 million passengers in 2024, an increase of 4.5 million compared to the previous year, making it Germany’s fastest-growing airport. Aircraft movements rose by 8% to over 327,000, with the seat load factor reaching a record 82%.

Key Highlights

European and Intercontinental Growth: European and Mediterranean destinations saw a 12% increase in traffic. Long-haul flights grew by a robust 17% , reflecting strong demand for intercontinental travel.

Expanded Route Network: Munich Airport now connects to 224 destinations in 66 countries , served by 96 airlines , including five cargo-only operators.

Air Freight Surge: Air freight volume grew by 11% to 308,000 metric tons, showcasing the airport’s role as a logistics hub.



CEO’s Statement

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, said, “This strong growth underscores the high demand for air travel and highlights the critical role Munich Airport plays for Bavaria’s economy and beyond.”

Munich’s continued expansion solidifies its position as a vital hub for passengers and cargo in Europe.