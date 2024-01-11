Munich Airport passenger numbers increase by 17 percent to 37 million in 2023

In 2023, Munich Airport experienced significant growth in air traffic, with passenger numbers increasing by 17% to reach 37 million, five million more than in 2022. This brings the airport’s passenger volume to approximately 80% of the pre-crisis record level from 2019.

The number of aircraft movements also saw a six percent increase, totalling over 300,000 take-offs and landings. The seat load factor reached a record level of 81.3%, surpassing 80% for the first time since the airport opened. Passenger development focused on traffic originating from or ending at Munich, showing a 22% increase. Transfer passengers, vital for hub traffic, also experienced double-digit growth at 11%.

With 219 destinations in 64 countries and 99 regularly serving airlines, Munich Airport has reestablished strong global connectivity. Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, attributed the robust passenger growth to the recovering aviation industry and high demand for air travel among the public and business community.

The positive traffic development also had a favourable impact on air freight, with volumes rising by seven percent to approximately 280,000 metric tonnes in 2023