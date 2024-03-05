Munich Airport introduces innovative snackbot ‘JEEVES’ for autonomous travel shopping

Munich Airport has unveiled a groundbreaking service robot named “JEEVES” to enhance the passenger experience. Developed by the Munich start-up “Robotise,” the 110-centimetre-tall robot functions as a self-driving “snackbot” on Levels 4 and 5 in Terminal 2.

JEEVES offers chilled soft drinks and snacks, allowing passengers to make purchases through cashless payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and major credit cards.

The robot, designed for use in hotels and healthcare, aims to test passenger acceptance and improve logistics while adding value to the overall travel experience. The one-year trial, conducted by Terminal 2 Gesellschaft, aligns with Munich Airport’s commitment to innovation and premium services.